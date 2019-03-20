PPL Corp (PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other PPL news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $7,324,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $129,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,586.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,997 shares of company stock worth $8,265,457. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,237,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPL by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,751,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PPL by 58.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,289,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in PPL by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,829,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. 144,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,243. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. PPL’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

