Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Raise $126 Million in IPO

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) expects to raise $126 million in an IPO on Thursday, March 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,900,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, Precision BioSciences generated $10.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $46 million. The company has a market cap of $784.5 million.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Barclays acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Precision BioSciences provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through our groundbreaking proprietary genome editing platform, “ARCUS.” We leverage ARCUS in the development of our product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agricultural solutions. We believe the versatility and breadth of ARCUS support our ability to develop products across the spectrum of biotechnology. “.

Precision BioSciences was founded in 2006 and has 127 employees. The company is located at 302 East Pettigrew St., Suite A-100, Durham, NC 27701, US and can be reached via phone at (919) 314-5512 or on the web at http://www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.