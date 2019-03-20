Premier Asset Management Group (PAM) Trading 4.6% Higher

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95). 270,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 70,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.82).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Premier Asset Management Group from GBX 236 ($3.08) to GBX 242 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $236.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Premier Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

About Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM)

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

