Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,457,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.48% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $199,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

PBH opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

