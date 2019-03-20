Primo Water (PRMW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Primo Water has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $20.72.

In other Primo Water news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $27,011.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,456 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1,225.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 690,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 75.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 524,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

