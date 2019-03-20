Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $120.83 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $120,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 85,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,681,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,605,000 after buying an additional 215,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,639,000 after buying an additional 274,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,527.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 40.41% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

