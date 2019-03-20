Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $139,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $249.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $207.41 and a twelve month high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

