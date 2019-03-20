Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million.

Principia Biopharma stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Principia Biopharma has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Principia Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome.

