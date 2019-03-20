ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Position Lowered by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,906,000 after purchasing an additional 182,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,642,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,934,000 after purchasing an additional 300,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,934,000 after purchasing an additional 300,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,167,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,762,000 after buying an additional 137,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,526,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. 97,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,042. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.65.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $228.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

