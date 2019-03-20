Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Holdings Trimmed by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,375 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 1,329.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 561,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth about $2,514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $152,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,294.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,451.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,282 shares of company stock worth $4,537,419. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.26.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $123.99. 3,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.83. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/proofpoint-inc-pfpt-holdings-trimmed-by-zacks-investment-management.html.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.