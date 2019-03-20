Proshares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:PAWZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. 3,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488. Proshares Pet Care ETF has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

