ProShares Short High Yield (SJB) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

SJB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 99,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,331. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $24.12.

