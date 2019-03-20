ProShares Short High Yield (SJB) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
SJB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 99,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,331. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $24.12.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.