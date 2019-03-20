ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (UGE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA UGE traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

