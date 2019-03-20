ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3302 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

UJB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $68.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/proshares-ultra-high-yield-ujb-to-issue-0-33-quarterly-dividend.html.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.