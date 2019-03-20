ProShares Ultra Industrials (UXI) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1865 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UXI traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $82.90.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

