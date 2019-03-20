ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 374,165 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the February 15th total of 722,155 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,757 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,606.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $2,281,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 10,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

