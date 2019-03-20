ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1134 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,447. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

