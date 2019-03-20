ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (SMN) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0357 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMN traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $40.16.

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

