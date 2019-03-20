ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BZQ stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,691. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/proshares-ultrashort-msci-brazil-capped-bzq-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10.html.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.