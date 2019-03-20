ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,501. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $58.54.

Get ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/proshares-ultrashort-oil-gas-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04-dug.html.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.