Prototanium (PR) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Prototanium has a market capitalization of $124,560.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prototanium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Prototanium coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000359 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Prototanium Coin Profile

PR is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 197,169 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno.

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prototanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

