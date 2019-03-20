Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 110.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3,995.0% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBN opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

