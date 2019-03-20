Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,997 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of ASGN worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of ASGN opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $929.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $91,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in ASGN Inc (ASGN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/prudential-financial-inc-lowers-position-in-asgn-inc-asgn.html.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.