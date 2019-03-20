Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 42,914 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.88.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $54,297.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,966.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNOB. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

