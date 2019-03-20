Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Viad Corp (VVI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Viad by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 61,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viad by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 569,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 469,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,445,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Viad by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.76. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.40 million. Viad had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

