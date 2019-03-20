Prudential PLC Acquires New Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $703.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.40 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,223.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

