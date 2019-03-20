Prudential PLC Buys New Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,420,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,269,000 after buying an additional 777,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,342,000 after buying an additional 779,586 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,308. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

