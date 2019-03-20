Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 752.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,674,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,090 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,691,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,998,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,056,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,279,000 after acquiring an additional 45,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.22.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $360.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $363.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bickham sold 14,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.86, for a total transaction of $4,777,834.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

