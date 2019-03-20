Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 2,888 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,876.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,173.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

OMC stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $192,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $37,021.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie set a $76.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

