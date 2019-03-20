Prudential PLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $80,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $306.04 per share, with a total value of $229,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total value of $1,218,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $758,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $296.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

