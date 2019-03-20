Prudential (PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,750 by Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($23.98) to GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,558 ($20.36) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,063 ($26.96) target price (down from GBX 2,104 ($27.49)) on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,073.42 ($27.09).

Shares of PRU traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,612 ($21.06). The company had a trading volume of 4,175,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

