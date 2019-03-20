Public Storage (PSA) Position Boosted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 984.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,231 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Public Storage worth $38,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $217.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a one year low of $192.02 and a one year high of $234.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $230.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.50.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

