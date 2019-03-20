Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 1,397.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/q-global-advisors-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-pioneer-floating-rate-trust-phd.html.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.