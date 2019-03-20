Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CQP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $41.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CQP stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,860,000 after purchasing an additional 452,857 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,820,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $9,972,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $10,654,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $6,471,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

