Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc Decreased by Imperial Capital (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 322.87% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $31.59 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

