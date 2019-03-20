Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of American Vanguard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.60 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Rizzi sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $137,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $793,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

