Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zumiez Inc. Issued By William Blair (ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Friday, March 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zumiez to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Zumiez has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $32.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

