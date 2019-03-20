Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.76 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $564,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,150,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $617,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

