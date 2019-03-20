QS Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1,475.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,388 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,229,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 390,365 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,073,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,605,000 after acquiring an additional 454,702 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.84.

In other news, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,901.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,412. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.44.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

