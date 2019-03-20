QS Investors LLC Lowers Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 74.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,790,000 after buying an additional 79,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Consumer Edge upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

NYSE:MKC opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.24.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

