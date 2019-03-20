QS Investors LLC Purchases 11,836 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 55,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 135,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $194,686.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,915 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $160,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,918 shares of company stock valued at $780,053. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

