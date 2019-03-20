Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $72,914.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,408.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,425 shares of company stock worth $1,257,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

