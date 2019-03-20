Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.64

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 444323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTNA. TheStreet raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.31 million, a P/E ratio of 258.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David William Carroll sold 39,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $605,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,370 shares in the company, valued at $935,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sam Heidari sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $38,495.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,679 over the last 90 days. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after buying an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quantenna Communications by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,230,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,520 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quantenna Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,487,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 468,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Quantenna Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,158,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quantenna Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTNA)

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

