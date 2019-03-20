R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. Sells 6,080 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $152,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $249,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 17,058 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $436,684.80.

On Tuesday, February 12th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 4,837 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $118,506.50.

On Friday, February 8th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 6,663 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $162,377.31.

On Monday, February 4th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $303,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 7,211 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $169,097.95.

On Monday, January 14th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 261 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $6,081.30.

On Monday, January 7th, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $346,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 14,586 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $329,789.46.

Shares of MSBI opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 114,165 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

