Ragnarok Trading Up 26.7% This Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $4,613.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00376040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.01645388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00231085 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 11,299,121 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,487 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

