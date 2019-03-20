Ramaco Resources (METC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.20%.

Shares of METC opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.98. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Ramaco Resources stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,236 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

