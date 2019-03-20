Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,354,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,453 shares during the period. Marten Transport accounts for about 1.8% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $21,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marten Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Marten Transport by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $975.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.53. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $24.75.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRTN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $112,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 44,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $863,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,237. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

