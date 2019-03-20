Ranger Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 385,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 612.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 309.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 21,048 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $638,175.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,145 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 500,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,551 shares of company stock worth $18,733,347. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

