Rational (RAA) Given a €570.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €570.00 ($662.79) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

RAA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC set a €643.00 ($747.67) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €581.44 ($676.10).

Get Rational alerts:

Shares of RAA opened at €558.00 ($648.84) on Monday. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.