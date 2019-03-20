Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWO. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

